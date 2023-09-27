Portland’5 Centers for the Arts to use AI in security screenings

Portland'5 Centers for the Arts is planning to upgrade security at its facilities with the help of artificial intelligence.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:15 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The new system was provided by Evolv Technology and uses advance sensors and AI to detect weapons at entrances.

Each system can detect 3,600 people per hour, which is 10 times faster than metal detectors. The system uses a combination of sensors, screens, and cameras with AI software that can immediately distinguish items from one another.

In some extreme cases, that may mean distinguishing a gun from a smart phone. Something that cannot always be as quickly determined using physical technology.

The new technology is already in place at several sports facilities across the country.

People can expect to see it in Portland starting next week at Keller Auditorium, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, and Antoinette Hatfield Hall.

For more information on the Evolv Technology system at Portland’5, click here.

