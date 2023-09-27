Report: Blazers guard Damian Lillard traded to Milwaukee Bucks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers are trading guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to a report.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Lillard will go to the Bucks as part of a three-team deal with the Phoenix Suns.

As part of the deal, the Blazers get Jrue Holiday from the Bucks, former No. 1 Draft pick Deandre Ayton from Phoeniz, along with Toumani Camara, plus a 2029 unprotected MIL 1st, and unprotected MIL swap rights in 2028 and 2030. Suns will receive Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson from the Blazers, in addition to Grayson Allen from the Bucks.

The trade comes after Lillard requested a trade in July, ending his 11-year run with the Blazers. In the last few weeks, trade talks heated up with reports that several teams were in the hunt for Lillard. Lillard’s agent originally said that his client only wanted to play for the Miami Heat.

What comes next for the Blazers remains to be seen with speculation that the team may be also shopping the newly-acquired Jrue Holiday.

In addition to being the leading scorer of all time for the Blazers, he also is the leader in three pointers and second all time in assists.

The Blazers have not yet commented on the trade.

