Sexual assault, home invasion suspect wanted by police in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department is requesting that members of the public keep an eye out for a suspect in a sexual assault and home invasion.

According to the police, the incident took place on August 19th, close to the Quatama Woods Apartments.

The suspect, who has not been named, is described as being between 35 and 50 years old, 5′7″ to 5′8″, 200 pounds, and with light-to-medium skin. He also has a short, scruffy beard.

The suspect was dressed in a grey snapback, an orange long-sleeve shirt, tank work trousers, and work boots when the offense was committed.

Please call (503) 629-0111 on a non-emergency basis if you have any information regarding the crime or the name of the suspect. Be sure to mention Case Number 23-15809.

