Washington County Sheriff announces retirement

WASHINGTON CO. Ore. (KPTV) -The Washington County Sheriff Pat Garrett announced announced his retirement on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office announced Garrett will step down on November 30 after 12 years of service as sheriff.

At the Washington County Board of Commissioners work session Garrett recommended undersheriff Caprice Massey to be appointed to fill Garrett’s role for the rest of his term.

An election for a new sheriff will be held next year.

