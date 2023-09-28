15-year-old Portland girl dies of suspected fentanyl overdose

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old Portland girl died Sunday of a suspected fentanyl overdose, according to Portland police on Wednesday.

The girl was admitted to the hospital on Sept. 19 in critical condition, police said. The hospital notified police of the suspected overdose on Sept. 20.

The Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit responded to the hospital and is investigating her death.

No further information has been released at this time.

