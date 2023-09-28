15-year-old Portland girl dies of suspected fentanyl overdose

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:35 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old Portland girl died Sunday of a suspected fentanyl overdose, according to Portland police on Wednesday.

The girl was admitted to the hospital on Sept. 19 in critical condition, police said. The hospital notified police of the suspected overdose on Sept. 20.

The Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit responded to the hospital and is investigating her death.

No further information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target
Target closing 3 Portland stores, citing theft and organized retail crime
Victim, Jeremy Stoner
Oregon man arrested for 1987 child murder after cold case breakthrough
Subjects involved in a sex trafficking investigation are seen standing next to a street in...
12 arrested in Portland sex trafficking bust
Serial arsonist across Portland
Portland serial arsonist found dead: Police
Parkrose Hardware, just one of the stores affected by theft
Shoplifting statistics concern police, businesses in Portland

Latest News

Portland
Portland City Council approves $750M clean energy fund
The Portland City Council unanimously approved the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits...
Portland City Council approves clean energy fund
Sketch of a sexual assault and home invasion suspect in Hillsboro
Sexual assault, home invasion suspect wanted by police in Hillsboro
The Hillsboro Police Department is requesting that members of the public keep an eye out for a...
Sexual assault, home invasion suspect wanted by police in Hillsboro