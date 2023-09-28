High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned. (Source: WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:53 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Tennessee high school football coach has resigned a week after being suspended.

WVLT reports that Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover was under a thorough investigation that initially prompted his suspension.

Coach Slover said he hadn’t done anything wrong, but a group of parents were trying to influence playing time regarding players on the team.

“I have done nothing wrong or improper, other than to refuse to make decisions as to playing time and positions because of a small group of parents with a large influence,” Slover said.

The coach thanked the players, community members and others who have shown him support during his time at Sweetwater High School.

School officials said the program is moving on without Slover.

“It is obvious that Coach Slover was not a good fit for Sweetwater High School, and we look forward to moving forward from here on out,” athletic director and assistant principal Caleb Norwood said.

David Staff will continue to serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target
Target closing 3 Portland stores, citing theft and organized retail crime
Victim, Jeremy Stoner
Oregon man arrested for 1987 child murder after cold case breakthrough
Subjects involved in a sex trafficking investigation are seen standing next to a street in...
12 arrested in Portland sex trafficking bust
Serial arsonist across Portland
Portland serial arsonist found dead: Police
Parkrose Hardware, just one of the stores affected by theft
Shoplifting statistics concern police, businesses in Portland

Latest News

FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Winning numbers drawn for $850 million Powerball jackpot
Actors Bob Odenkirk, left, and Jack Black, right, join demonstrators outside the Paramount...
Hollywood actors to resume negotiations with studios next week, as protracted writers strike ends
Walters is charged with felony assault, misdemeanor assault and official misconduct.
Delaware trooper facing felony charges involving assaults on teens after doorbell prank at his house
Tualatin woman loses nearly $30K after people pose as legitimate Portland contractor
Tualatin woman loses nearly $30K after people pose as legitimate Portland contractor
Tualatin and Hillsboro police are investigating how so-called contractors may have ripped off...
Tualatin woman loses nearly $30K after people pose as legitimate Portland contractor