More than 70K child care programs set to close, report says

FILE: Finding affordable child care remains a big issue for many American families but the...
FILE: Finding affordable child care remains a big issue for many American families but the problem is about to get worse.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:51 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Finding affordable child care remains a big issue for many American families, but the problem is about to get worse.

The end of the Child Care Stabilization Grant program is just three days away. That means more than 70,000 child care programs might also end, according to an analysis by the Century Foundation.

The organization said about 3.2 million children would be kicked out of day care when the program ends.

The historic federal program was part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act passed in 2021.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan bill has been introduced in the House that would enhance three existing child care tax credits.

But getting any additional funding through Congress right now might be difficult.

Some House GOP members are trying to cut spending in the fiscal 2024 government funding bill.

If a bill isn’t passed by the end of the month, the government will shut down.

As the deadline for a government shutdown gets closer by the minute, there's no sign of an imminent solution. (CNN, POOL, @SENSCHUMER)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Barack Obama walks into the White House in a driving rain after returning to...
Barack Obama quietly visits Nike HQ in Beaverton
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks...
Report: Blazers guard Damian Lillard traded to Milwaukee Bucks
Victim, Jeremy Stoner
Oregon man arrested for 1987 child murder after cold case breakthrough
Target
Target closing 3 Portland stores, citing theft and organized retail crime
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

File - Mei Michelson prepares to watch a Netflix DVD at her home in Palo Alto, Calif., on Oct....
Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service bows out as its red-and-white envelopes make their final trip
Washington State Patrol
Washington State Patrol to hire lateral officers for first time in its history
After months of being understaffed, Washington State Patrol is trying out a new recruitment...
Washington State Patrol to hire lateral officers for first time in its history
A 15-year-old Portland girl died Sunday of a suspected fentanyl overdose, according to Portland...
Police: 15-year-old Portland girl dies of suspected fentanyl overdose
kptv file image
Police investigating homicide in SE Portland