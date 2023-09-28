Oregon drug laws have not led to more deadly overdoses, study finds

FILE.
FILE.(Jonathan Gonzalez | Unsplash)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV)- Decriminalization of drugs in Oregon and Washington has not led to more deadly drug overdoses, according to a new study by the New York University School of Medicine.

The study was conducted by JAMA Psychiatry, a monthly peer-reviewed medical journal published by the American Medical Association.

Study results found Measure 110 has not led to an increase in deadly overdoses. Research shows the average rate difference following decriminalization in Oregon was 0.268 deadly drug overdoses per 100,000 state population. In Washington, the average rate of difference in Washington was .112 deadly overdoses per 100,000 state population.

SEE ALSO: Tualatin woman loses nearly $30K after people pose as legitimate Portland contractor

Researchers concluded there was no evidence of an association between legal changes that removed or substantially reduced criminal penalties for drug possession in Oregon and Washington and fatal drug overdose rates.

JAMA Psychiatry suggests more research could look into other outcomes as well as longer-term associations with deadly drug overdoses overall across racial and ethnic groups.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Barack Obama walks into the White House in a driving rain after returning to...
Barack Obama quietly visits Nike HQ in Beaverton
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks...
Report: Blazers guard Damian Lillard traded to Milwaukee Bucks
Victim, Jeremy Stoner
Oregon man arrested for 1987 child murder after cold case breakthrough
Target
Target closing 3 Portland stores, citing theft and organized retail crime
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
5 kids die of suspected fentanyl overdose since June: PPB
The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after a man was found dead in the Hosford-Abernethy...
Investigation underway after man found dead in SE Portland
Washington State Patrol
Washington State Patrol to hire lateral officers for first time in its history
After months of being understaffed, Washington State Patrol is trying out a new recruitment...
Washington State Patrol to hire lateral officers for first time in its history