Police investigating homicide in SE Portland

kptv file image
kptv file image(KPTV file image.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:06 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a homicide that occurred in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Just before 4:30 a.m., officers responded to an assault in the 2400 block of Southeast 26th Avenue. Police say at least one person is dead, but have not yet said how the person died.

Southeast Division Street will be closed to all traffic between SE 25th and SE 27th for the homicide investigation. Police say it will be closed for several hours during the morning commute.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Barack Obama walks into the White House in a driving rain after returning to...
Barack Obama quietly visits Nike HQ in Beaverton
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks...
Report: Blazers guard Damian Lillard traded to Milwaukee Bucks
Victim, Jeremy Stoner
Oregon man arrested for 1987 child murder after cold case breakthrough
Target
Target closing 3 Portland stores, citing theft and organized retail crime
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

Washington State Patrol
Washington State Patrol to hire lateral officers for first time in its history
After months of being understaffed, Washington State Patrol is trying out a new recruitment...
Washington State Patrol to hire lateral officers for first time in its history
A 15-year-old Portland girl died Sunday of a suspected fentanyl overdose, according to Portland...
Police: 15-year-old Portland girl dies of suspected fentanyl overdose
PF&R Ride Along
Portland firefighters responding to high amounts of OD calls