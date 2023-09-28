Police investigating homicide in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a homicide that occurred in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Just before 4:30 a.m., officers responded to an assault in the 2400 block of Southeast 26th Avenue. Police say at least one person is dead, but have not yet said how the person died.

Southeast Division Street will be closed to all traffic between SE 25th and SE 27th for the homicide investigation. Police say it will be closed for several hours during the morning commute.

No other details have been released at this time.

