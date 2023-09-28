Portland City Council approves $750M clean energy fund

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland City Council unanimously approved the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund on Wednesday evening.

The fund would invest more than $750 million in programs to help reach the city’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The plan also outlines community-led clean energy projects, as well as climate solutions for the next five years.

The fund’s initiative was passed by Portland voters in November 2018 and was the first climate-fund created and lead by local communities.

