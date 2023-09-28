Scattered showers continue today through Friday A.M.

Good morning! Scattered showers continue to move through northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, but the wind has definitely settled down. Our air isn’t too cold either, with most valley locations starting off in the 50s and upper 40s. Hit-or-miss showers are expected through the morning, but midday into the mid afternoon should feature a lot of dry time. Another round of showers should spread inland late this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s from Portland to Salem.

On Friday, An upper level trough will move over southwest Oregon and northern California. As a result, scattered morning showers will develop across the central & northern Willamette Valley. Conditions should be drier by the late morning and early afternoon, and clouds should break apart too.

A ridge of high pressure will build out of the west this weekend, maintaining dry weather and warming temps up a bit. Expect a mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. Nights will be cooler with the lack of cloud cover, and valley fog will be possible heading into Sunday morning. Once that fog burns off, we should be looking at a mostly sunny afternoon with highs near 70 degrees.

Our next round of showers will return between late Monday and Tuesday. Aside from that, I don’t see any big soakers coming our way.

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.