Tina Fey, Amy Poehler bringing ‘Restless Leg Tour’ to Portland this winter

Tina Fey, left, and Amy Poehler attend ELLE's 21st annual Women In Hollywood Awards at the Four...
Tina Fey, left, and Amy Poehler attend ELLE's 21st annual Women In Hollywood Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Monday, Oct. 20, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)(John Shearer | John Shearer/Invision/AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:14 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - This week, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler added a slate of new dates to their “Restless Legs” comedy tour.

The comedians will stop in Portland for three shows this winter: Jan. 12 and two shows on Jan. 13. All of the shows will be at the Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

After working together for many years, Fey and Poehler started their first-ever combined live tour this past spring. They co-hosted the Golden Globes four times after becoming the first female co-anchors of Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update segment, and they both starred in movies like Mean Girls, Baby Mama, Sisters, and Wine Country.

The full 2023-2024 tour dates are below:

  • 09/30 – Denver, CO @ Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
  • 10/01 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre (early show)
  • 10/01 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre (late show)
  • 10/12 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
  • 10/13 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
  • 10/14 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall (early show)
  • 10/14 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall (late show)
  • 10/15 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
  • 11/08 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater
  • 11/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
  • 11/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
  • 12/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
  • 12/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
  • 12/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (early show)
  • 12/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (late show)
  • 01/12 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
  • 01/13 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds (early show)
  • 01/13 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds (late show)
  • 01/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
  • 01/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
  • 01/27 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
  • 02/07 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
  • 02/08 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
  • 02/09 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
  • 02/11 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Barack Obama walks into the White House in a driving rain after returning to...
Barack Obama quietly visits Nike HQ in Beaverton
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks...
Report: Blazers guard Damian Lillard traded to Milwaukee Bucks
Victim, Jeremy Stoner
Oregon man arrested for 1987 child murder after cold case breakthrough
Target
Target closing 3 Portland stores, citing theft and organized retail crime
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

FILE.
Oregon drug laws have not led to more deadly overdoses, study finds
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
5 kids die of suspected fentanyl overdose since June: PPB
The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after a man was found dead in the Hosford-Abernethy...
Investigation underway after man found dead in SE Portland
Washington State Patrol
Washington State Patrol to hire lateral officers for first time in its history