Tina Fey, Amy Poehler bringing ‘Restless Leg Tour’ to Portland this winter

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - This week, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler added a slate of new dates to their “Restless Legs” comedy tour.

The comedians will stop in Portland for three shows this winter: Jan. 12 and two shows on Jan. 13. All of the shows will be at the Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

After working together for many years, Fey and Poehler started their first-ever combined live tour this past spring. They co-hosted the Golden Globes four times after becoming the first female co-anchors of Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update segment, and they both starred in movies like Mean Girls, Baby Mama, Sisters, and Wine Country.

The full 2023-2024 tour dates are below:

09/30 – Denver, CO @ Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

10/01 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre (early show)

10/01 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre (late show)

10/12 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

10/13 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

10/14 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall (early show)

10/14 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall (late show)

10/15 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

11/08 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater

11/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

11/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

12/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

12/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

12/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (early show)

12/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (late show)

01/12 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

01/13 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds (early show)

01/13 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds (late show)

01/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

01/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

01/27 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

02/07 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

02/08 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

02/09 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

02/11 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

