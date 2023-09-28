Willamette Valley Vineyards grape stomp

By Ayo Elise
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:39 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The 32nd annual Oregon Grape Stomp Championship and Harvest Celebration happened at the Willamette Valley Vineyards Grape Stomp on Sept. 23 and 24.

Watch Ayo compete in a miniature grape stomp competition, to see who can make the most juice stomping grapes.

Find out more at the Willamette Valley Vineyard’s website: https://www.wvv.com/events/32nd-Annual-Oregon-Grape-Stomp-Championship---Harvest-Celebration.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Barack Obama walks into the White House in a driving rain after returning to...
Barack Obama quietly visits Nike HQ in Beaverton
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks...
Report: Blazers guard Damian Lillard traded to Milwaukee Bucks
Victim, Jeremy Stoner
Oregon man arrested for 1987 child murder after cold case breakthrough
Target
Target closing 3 Portland stores, citing theft and organized retail crime
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

FILE.
Oregon drug laws have not led to more deadly overdoses, study finds
Tina Fey, left, and Amy Poehler attend ELLE's 21st annual Women In Hollywood Awards at the Four...
Tina Fey, Amy Poehler bringing ‘Restless Leg Tour’ to Portland this winter
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
5 kids die of suspected fentanyl overdose since June: PPB
The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after a man was found dead in the Hosford-Abernethy...
Investigation underway after man found dead in SE Portland