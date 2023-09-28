Woman representing Portland area on ‘Lego Masters’

A local woman is hoping to snag a big title and earn a $100,000 prize.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:54 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILSONVILLE, Ore. – On the newest season of Lego Masters, Kelly Bartlett, from Wilsonville, is building her way to the top spot and the $100,000 grand prize! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise steps inside her Lego building studio to learn more about her experience and how she got started in the first place.

You can watch the season premiere of Lego Masters season four on FOX 12 September 28 at 9 p.m.

You can see Bartlett’s replica of the Historic Butteville Store inside the store in Aurora.

