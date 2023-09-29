1 injured after fall at SW Portland construction site

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person was injured after falling at a southwest Portland construction site Friday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Shortly after 8 a.m., firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Southwest Harvey Milk Street. They found a person had fallen from a high construction walkway and landed on a second floor of the building. A PF&R spokesperson said they did not know how far the person fell.

Crews used a scissor lift to safely carry the victim down to the ground level and a waiting ambulance. They were taken to a nearby hospital for care. PF&R did not release any information about the extent of the victim’s injuries.

