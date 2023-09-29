22 arrested during SE Portland retail theft sting

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:29 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says numerous arrests have been made following a retail theft mission in SE Portland.

According to PPB, the retail theft mission took place Monday and focused on Mall 205, Gateway and the Menlo Park area.

During the mission, 22 people were arrested and $6,380 worth of retail merchandise was recovered.

The following were taken into custody and charged:

  • Quincy Young, 42, for Theft II, Crim. Trespass II, Warrant (PV), Warrant (UEMV/UUMV), Warrant (FTA Trespass I), Warrant
  • Kristin L Stokes, 37, Theft II, Crim. Trespass II, Warrant (FTA), Warrant (FTA Theft 2), Warrant (OCPD)
  • Derrick D Sterling, 43, Theft II
  • Bailey A Warden, 25, Felon in Poss. Firearm, Unlaw Poss. Firearm Concealed, PSV, Unlaw Poss. Loaded Firearm in Public, UEMV, REAP, Theft 1
  • Karrie S Davidson, 52, Theft II
  • Bianca N Hutchins, 42, Theft III
  • George R Powe III, 41, Felon In Poss. Firearm, Warrant
  • Feliciano Martinez Jr., 33, Warrant (Robb II), Warrant (FTA Theft II)
  • Marco A Martinez-Menchaca, 35, Warrant (PV UUMV)
  • Devon P Flanagan, 29, Warrant, Theft III
  • Angela L Apodaca-Tift, 24, Warrant, (FTA PCS Meth), Warrant (FTA Public Indecency), Theft II
  • Tyler J Davis, 29, Warrant (DUII), Warrant (DUII), Warrant (Crim. Mis. II) Theft II
  • Manuel Sanchez, 28, PSV, UUMV, UEMV, Att. Elude In Vehicle, Att Elude On Foot, REAP
  • Trinity A Sloan Ramsey, 21, Theft II, Warrant (Theft 1), Warrant (Theft II), Warrant (Reckless Driving), Warrant (REAP)
  • Rita Melissa Lopez Medel, 21, Theft III

During the mission, three stolen cars were also recovered and four illegally possessed firearms were confiscated.

