Beaverton middle-school student says man in van tried to abduct them

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A Beaverton middle-school student says a man tried to abduct them while waiting for a bus on Wednesday, according to a Beaverton School District spokesperson.

BSD says the child was near the Meadow Park Middle School and waiting for a bus to a special school science program.

SEE ALSO: Non-binary student wins discrimination lawsuit against Oregon school district

According to the child, a man in a white box van drove up and told them that school was canceled and offered the student a ride home. The child said they ran away at that point.

BSD said Beaverton Police and Washington County deputies are investigating.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.