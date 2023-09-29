Beaverton middle-school student says man in van tried to abduct them

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A Beaverton middle-school student says a man tried to abduct them while waiting for a bus on Wednesday, according to a Beaverton School District spokesperson.

BSD says the child was near the Meadow Park Middle School and waiting for a bus to a special school science program.

According to the child, a man in a white box van drove up and told them that school was canceled and offered the student a ride home. The child said they ran away at that point.

BSD said Beaverton Police and Washington County deputies are investigating.

No further information is available at this time.

