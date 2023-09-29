A few showers today, nice weekend ahead!

Good morning! It’s a cloudy & showery start to the day across most of western Oregon & parts of southwest Washington. An area of low pressure is approaching the southern Oregon Coast, with showers spreading onshore. Most of the showers are confined to southwest & west-central Oregon, but a few are developing to the north as well. Generally speaking, we won’t see too many showers north of Salem today. The best chance of seeing showers will be between sunrise and lunchtime. Conditions will trend drier this afternoon & evening from north to south. The farther south you live, the longer you’ll deal with the showers. High temperatures should only reach the low to mid 60s.

Clouds will gradually clear out between tonight and Saturday morning, and temperatures will turn pretty chilly. More of our valley locations should fall into the 40s, but temperatures should quickly rebound. Expect a mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Saturday night should be the coldest night over the next week due to clear skies & light wind. Temperatures will fall well into the 40s, with outlying spots in the 30s. Valley fog can’t be ruled out, but that should quickly burn off to sunshine. Temperatures should reach about 70 degrees.

A weak weather system will pass overhead between Monday & Tuesday, bringing cloudy skies back and a few light showers. Then the focus will shift to a strengthening high pressure system. There are strong signals that temperatures will rise above average for early October. Expect highs in the mid 70s both Wednesday & Thursday. We could make a run at 80 degrees toward the end of next week.

Have a great Friday!

