A few showers today, nice weekend ahead!

Colder nights coming
9/29/2023
9/29/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:15 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning! It’s a cloudy & showery start to the day across most of western Oregon & parts of southwest Washington. An area of low pressure is approaching the southern Oregon Coast, with showers spreading onshore. Most of the showers are confined to southwest & west-central Oregon, but a few are developing to the north as well. Generally speaking, we won’t see too many showers north of Salem today. The best chance of seeing showers will be between sunrise and lunchtime. Conditions will trend drier this afternoon & evening from north to south. The farther south you live, the longer you’ll deal with the showers. High temperatures should only reach the low to mid 60s.

Clouds will gradually clear out between tonight and Saturday morning, and temperatures will turn pretty chilly. More of our valley locations should fall into the 40s, but temperatures should quickly rebound. Expect a mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Saturday night should be the coldest night over the next week due to clear skies & light wind. Temperatures will fall well into the 40s, with outlying spots in the 30s. Valley fog can’t be ruled out, but that should quickly burn off to sunshine. Temperatures should reach about 70 degrees.

A weak weather system will pass overhead between Monday & Tuesday, bringing cloudy skies back and a few light showers. Then the focus will shift to a strengthening high pressure system. There are strong signals that temperatures will rise above average for early October. Expect highs in the mid 70s both Wednesday & Thursday. We could make a run at 80 degrees toward the end of next week.

Have a great Friday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Barack Obama walks into the White House in a driving rain after returning to...
Barack Obama quietly visits Nike HQ in Beaverton
Police on scene of homicide in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood
Investigation underway after man found dead in SE Portland
Tualatin woman loses nearly $30K after people pose as legitimate Portland contractor
Tualatin woman loses nearly $30K after people pose as legitimate Portland contractor
Washington State Patrol
Washington State Patrol to hire lateral officers for first time in its history
Jefferson High School
Police: 15-year-old Portland girl dies of suspected fentanyl overdose

Latest News

Here's your evening weather forecast for Thursday, September 28, 2023.
First Alert Thursday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (9/28)
7 day
Few spotty showers Friday morning, then a dry weekend
Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Thursday, September 28, 2023.
First Alert Thursday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (9/28)
9/28/2023
Scattered showers continue today through Friday A.M.