Jay Leno offers support to sheriff’s office after deputy dies in line of duty

Jay Leno offered support to a sheriff's office in California after one of its deputies was...
Jay Leno offered support to a sheriff's office in California after one of its deputies was killed on duty.(Palmdale Sheriff's Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:54 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMDALE, Calif. (Gray News) – Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno made a surprise guest appearance at a sheriff’s office in California last week.

Last Saturday, the Palmdale Sheriff’s Office posted photos of its officers standing with Leno situated in between them.

“No fanfare, no cameras, no PR, just Jay Leno,” the sheriff’s department said in the post.

Leno had made a stop at the sheriff’s department to offer support for the loss of one of its deputies.

Jay Leno offered support to a sheriff's office in California after one of its deputies was...
Jay Leno offered support to a sheriff's office in California after one of its deputies was killed on duty.(Palmdale Sheriff's Office)

On Sept. 16, the Palmdale Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was ambushed and killed in his cruiser while on duty, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Words cannot express the shock, sadness, and anger over this senseless loss of an exemplary deputy and an even better human being,” the sheriff’s office said in a Sept. 17 post. “Deputy Clinkunbroomer strived for excellence in everything he did … We are numb with grief and are grasping to come to terms with the fact that he has left a very big void within our station family.”

Condolences and support were also offered to Clinkunbroomer’s family from the sheriff’s department.

Officials said Leno additionally made a financial contribution to Clinkunbroomer’s family.

“Thank you for stopping by, sir! We appreciate your support,” the sheriff’s department said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Barack Obama walks into the White House in a driving rain after returning to...
Barack Obama quietly visits Nike HQ in Beaverton
Tualatin woman loses nearly $30K after people pose as legitimate Portland contractor
Tualatin woman loses nearly $30K after people pose as legitimate Portland contractor
Target
Target closing 3 Portland stores, citing theft and organized retail crime
Victim, Jeremy Stoner
Oregon man arrested for 1987 child murder after cold case breakthrough
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

SeaWorld Orlando announces new Penguin Trek coaster opening next year.
Penguin Trek: SeaWorld announces new roller coaster set to open in 2024
Youth overdoses increase in Portland
Overdose numbers continue to grow in Portland, first responders hope for change
Portland’s drug crisis is hitting a new level, and the city’s first responders are seeing it...
Overdose numbers continue to grow in Portland, first responders hope for change
In this photo provided by the New York City Police Department, a trap door leans open over...
Another arrest made in toddler’s fentanyl-linked death at Bronx day care center
A dog trainer is facing charges after an animal in their training program reportedly died.
‘She’s a criminal’: Dog trainer facing charges after pup dies, another disappears