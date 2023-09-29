Jets ticket prices soar after rumors that Taylor Swift may be there

Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL...
Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(Ed Zurga | (AP Photo/Ed Zurga))
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:27 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s only rumored that Taylor Swift may be attending Sunday night’s Chiefs vs. Jets game in New Jersey, but that apparently is more than enough to send ticket prices soaring.

The effect of Swift-mania has caused prices to jump more than 40%, according to online marketplace TickPick.

The website says the news of her possible appearance sparked the best single-day ticket sales yet for the Jets.

While neither Swift nor Kelce have confirmed rumors they are dating, she was seen in a luxury box at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday with Kelce’s mother.

Jets fans could use something to cheer about after quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending injury in his first game.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Barack Obama walks into the White House in a driving rain after returning to...
Barack Obama quietly visits Nike HQ in Beaverton
Police on scene of homicide in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood
Investigation underway after man found dead in SE Portland
Tualatin woman loses nearly $30K after people pose as legitimate Portland contractor
Tualatin woman loses nearly $30K after people pose as legitimate Portland contractor
Washington State Patrol
Washington State Patrol to hire lateral officers for first time in its history
Jefferson High School
Police: 15-year-old Portland girl dies of suspected fentanyl overdose

Latest News

Karin Engstrom, 82, poses for photos at home, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Seattle. Engstrom...
804,000 long-term borrowers are having their student loans forgiven before payments resume this fall
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during Night 1 of their "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" on...
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler’s vocal injury more serious than previously thought
Senator Diane Feinstein has died at the age of 90. (CNN, KRON, KCRA, Getty Images, POOL, The...
Sen. Diane Feinstein dies at age 90
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Sept. 25, 2023. The new term of the high court...
The Supreme Court will decide if state laws limiting social media platforms violate the Constitution