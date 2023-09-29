Man breaks into ex-girlfriend’s home, stabs her current boyfriend and kills her dog, officials say

Alabama law enforcement officials say a man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man and killing a dog. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:44 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A man has been arrested after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house and stabbed her current boyfriend and killed her dog, authorities in Alabama said.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the Greymont subdivision in Moundville around 3:30 a.m. Friday on a call that a man had been stabbed.

Deputies said the suspect, 29-year-old Nicholas Lynch, broke into the couple’s home and an altercation ensued, during which Lynch stabbed the current boyfriend multiple times.

Deputies found two children under the age of 12 hiding in separate places when they were clearing the home. Deputies said the children had minor assault injuries.

According to deputies, they also discovered Lynch had killed the woman’s dog.

Deputies said Lynch left the scene, but they were able to locate him and his vehicle.

Lynch has been charged with domestic violence burglary in the first degree, attempted murder, aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of third-degree assault.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, and are said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Lynch was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Barack Obama walks into the White House in a driving rain after returning to...
Barack Obama quietly visits Nike HQ in Beaverton
Tualatin woman loses nearly $30K after people pose as legitimate Portland contractor
Tualatin woman loses nearly $30K after people pose as legitimate Portland contractor
Washington State Patrol
Washington State Patrol to hire lateral officers for first time in its history
Police on scene of homicide in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood
Investigation underway after man found dead in SE Portland
Jefferson High School
Police: 15-year-old Portland girl dies of suspected fentanyl overdose

Latest News

Scott Hall's Fulton County mugshot
Bail bondsman charged alongside Trump in Georgia becomes the first defendant to take a plea deal
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
(Source: Pixabay)
Newberg police warn of scammers impersonating officers
Tualatin school being evacuated for ‘threats of violence’
Tualatin school evacuated for bomb threat