Man shot, seriously injured in N Portland on Friday afternoon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man is seriously injured after a Friday afternoon shooting in north Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 2:30 p.m., police responded to the 8200 block of North Fowler Avenue after reports of a shooting. Officers found a young man suffering from “at least one” gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a PPB spokesperson.

Police have detained one person as officers continued to investigate.

As of 3:30 p.m., North Fowler Avenue was closed between North Kilpatrick Street and North Willis Boulevard.

This is a developing story and updates will be added as available.

