Man shot, seriously injured in N Portland on Friday afternoon

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:58 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man is seriously injured after a Friday afternoon shooting in north Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 2:30 p.m., police responded to the 8200 block of North Fowler Avenue after reports of a shooting. Officers found a young man suffering from “at least one” gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a PPB spokesperson.

Police have detained one person as officers continued to investigate.

As of 3:30 p.m., North Fowler Avenue was closed between North Kilpatrick Street and North Willis Boulevard.

This is a developing story and updates will be added as available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Barack Obama walks into the White House in a driving rain after returning to...
Barack Obama quietly visits Nike HQ in Beaverton
Tualatin woman loses nearly $30K after people pose as legitimate Portland contractor
Tualatin woman loses nearly $30K after people pose as legitimate Portland contractor
Washington State Patrol
Washington State Patrol to hire lateral officers for first time in its history
Police on scene of homicide in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood
Investigation underway after man found dead in SE Portland
Jefferson High School
Police: 15-year-old Portland girl dies of suspected fentanyl overdose

Latest News

Full unaired interview.
Full interview: Some officers in Portland metro area schools more equipped than others
(Source: Pixabay)
Newberg police warn of scammers impersonating officers
Tualatin school being evacuated for ‘threats of violence’
Tualatin school evacuated for bomb threat
22 arrested during SE Portland retail theft sting.
22 arrested during SE Portland retail theft sting