Man shot, seriously injured in N Portland on Friday afternoon
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:58 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man is seriously injured after a Friday afternoon shooting in north Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
At about 2:30 p.m., police responded to the 8200 block of North Fowler Avenue after reports of a shooting. Officers found a young man suffering from “at least one” gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a PPB spokesperson.
Police have detained one person as officers continued to investigate.
As of 3:30 p.m., North Fowler Avenue was closed between North Kilpatrick Street and North Willis Boulevard.
This is a developing story and updates will be added as available.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.