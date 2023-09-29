Multnomah County board votes to expand 2024 budget by $60M for homelessness, housing crisis

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to adjust the 2024 year budget to include more than $60 million to fund solutions for the housing crisis and homelessness on Thursday.

The expansion includes funding for added shelter capacity, more recovery housing, new sobriety and stabilization services, expanded day services and rent assistance.

Chair Jessica Vega Pederson said in the end, it all comes down to the people.

“Someone’s sister, father, wife, cousins, someones child,” Vega Pederson said. “These are people we want to see recover and find a new level of stability. People who deserve to be helped off the street and into shelter, or better yet into housing. People who need us right now than they ever have, and hopefully more than they ever will.”

Commissioner Sharon Meieran was the only board member to vote against the funding. She said that some on the board think the problem is not getting money out fast enough, but having a plan to spend money well enough.

“The slate of amendments that will pass pretends it’s kinda relavent to a plan,” Meieran said. “But it’s not. it is a poster child for investing massive amounts of money with terms that are vauger than ever before. we have a new one today “flowthrough.” with little if anything to show for it.”

Meieran also said the plan does not properly adjust behavioral health.

