Portland newborn missing, may be in danger: ODHS

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Declan Colby Duckett, a newborn, went missing with his mother Markishia Duckett and her partner Declan Harris from Portland on Sept. 5, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Markishia Duckett and her partner Declan Harris (ODHS)

Declan Colby Duckett is being sought by the ODHS Child Welfare Division because they worry about his safety, according to a statement on Friday.

According to ODHS, they may be in Portland, Vancouver, Washington, Memphis, Tennessee or Las Vegas.

Anyone who believes they may know where he or his parents are should dial 911 or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).

