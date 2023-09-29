Portland newborn missing, may be in danger: ODHS

Portland newborn missing
Portland newborn missing(ODHS)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:34 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Declan Colby Duckett, a newborn, went missing with his mother Markishia Duckett and her partner Declan Harris from Portland on Sept. 5, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Markishia Duckett and her partner Declan Harris
Markishia Duckett and her partner Declan Harris(ODHS)

Declan Colby Duckett is being sought by the ODHS Child Welfare Division because they worry about his safety, according to a statement on Friday.

According to ODHS, they may be in Portland, Vancouver, Washington, Memphis, Tennessee or Las Vegas.

Anyone who believes they may know where he or his parents are should dial 911 or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Barack Obama walks into the White House in a driving rain after returning to...
Barack Obama quietly visits Nike HQ in Beaverton
Tualatin woman loses nearly $30K after people pose as legitimate Portland contractor
Tualatin woman loses nearly $30K after people pose as legitimate Portland contractor
Washington State Patrol
Washington State Patrol to hire lateral officers for first time in its history
Police on scene of homicide in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood
Investigation underway after man found dead in SE Portland
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge

Latest News

FILE - Homeless tents in Portland
Unhoused Portlanders sue city, say camping ban violates state law, constitution
FOX 12's own Andy Carson joins FOX 12 NOW to talk about his history in broadcasting and his...
Getting to know Andy Carson
KPTV File Image
Man shot, seriously injured in N Portland on Friday afternoon
Full unaired interview.
Full interview: Some officers in Portland metro area schools more equipped than others