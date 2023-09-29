Tualatin school being evacuated for ‘threats of violence’

Sep. 29, 2023
TUALATIN Ore. (KPTV) - Hazelbrook Middle School in Tualatin closed early Friday due to a threat of violence, according to the Tigard-Tualatin School District.

In an announcement at 10:15 a.m., school officials announced Hazelbrook Middle School received a “direct threat of violence to our school.”

Because of the threat, students and staff were in the process of being evacuated.

The school district says buses are heading to the school and parents with students who don’t ride the bus need to make immediate arrangements to pick up their students.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

