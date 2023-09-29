Tualatin school being evacuated for ‘threats of violence’

TUALATIN Ore. (KPTV) - Hazelbrook Middle School in Tualatin closed early Friday due to a threat of violence, according to the Tigard-Tualatin School District.

In an announcement at 10:15 a.m., school officials announced Hazelbrook Middle School received a “direct threat of violence to our school.”

Because of the threat, students and staff were in the process of being evacuated.

#BREAKING: Buses are evacuating students at Hazelbrook Middle School after a bomb threat was made. @TualatinPolice are investigating at this time and the @FBIPortland is aware of the threat. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ckjnxSuGxi — Connor McCarthy (@conr_mccarthy) September 29, 2023

The school district says buses are heading to the school and parents with students who don’t ride the bus need to make immediate arrangements to pick up their students.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

