Washington Co. man convicted of sexually abusing 2 kids after counselor goes to police

On September 26, 2023, Lauro Vazquez-Cordova plead guilty to three counts of Rape in the Second Degree and three counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.(Washington Co. Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:46 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - Lauro Vazquez-Cordova entered a guilty plea to three counts of second-degree rape and three counts of first-degree sexual abuse on Tuesday, according to the Washington County Distict Attorney’s Office.

Two children were sexually molested by Vazquez-Cordova. One of the victims confided in a school counselor, which led to the abuse being discovered in January 2022. The Oregon Department of Human Services was immediately told by that counselor, and they in turn informed the Forest Grove Police Department.

Both investigators and medical professionals from CARES Northwest visited with the victims, who gave them details of the abuse that took place in several places throughout Washington County.

Vazquez-Cordova will remain in jail until a sentencing hearing scheduled for October 11, 2023.

