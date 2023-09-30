Chilly mornings, but warmer and sunny afternoons this weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We started the day with some cool, light showers. Portland recorded one hundredth of an inch of rain Friday, but closer to Salem rain totals were around a tenth of an inch. Those showers continue to trek to the east-northeast, currently over the southern Willamette Valley, southern Oregon Cascades, and portions of central and northeastern Oregon. We’re expecting dry weather the rest of the night in Portland.

Clearing clouds tonight will lead to very chilly temperatures Saturday morning. We’re expecting lows in the mid to upper 40s. Plenty of sunshine will warm us up quickly, though. Highs Saturday should be in the upper 60s, and some areas may hit the low 70s. We’ll basically repeat that for Sunday-- a very cool start and then a pleasant, sunny afternoon with temperatures around 70 degrees. It’s possible we get areas of patchy fog in the valleys and along the coast in the mornings this weekend.

We’re seeing an abrupt change Sunday to Monday as a weak weather system comes through, clouding us up and cooling us back down into the low 60s. Conditions will be quite gray Monday and Tuesday, and we could see some very light showers either of those days.

Beyond Tuesday, a warm high pressure system will take over our weather pattern, clearing our skies and pushing temperatures up above average to finish out the week. We’ll gradually see temperatures climbing through the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Friday. Overnights won’t be quite as cool, either.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.