Classes canceled at Hazelbrook Middle School in Tualatin again Monday

TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) - Classes will be canceled at Hazelbrook Middle School in Tualatin on Monday after a bomb threat caused the school day to be cut short on Friday, the Tigard-Tualatin School District said.

The school district said Hazelbrook Middle School students will not have school on Monday, however teachers and staff will be working. The district said it expects the school to reopen on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tualatin middle school gets bomb threat after viral video of student attack

Following a viral video appearing to show a student attacking another student, Hazelbrook Middle School in Tualatin closed early Friday due to a bomb threat.

On Friday, a bomb threat caused the school to close mid-morning and students were evacuated. Superintendent Sue Rieke-Smith said Hazelbrook received an email with a credible bomb threat. The district made the decision to end the school day and evacuate students so law enforcement could investigate.

SEE ALSO: Unhoused Portlanders sue city, say camping ban violates state law, constitution

Rieke-Smith said this threat and others made toward the district over recent days was connected to a viral video on social media. In it, a student appears to pull another student to the ground, then repeatedly punch the student in the face and pull their hair. The video has gained traction in conservative media due to rumors that the attacker is a transgender child.

At about 5:30 p.m. Friday, the school district and local law enforcement announced that the student appearing to attack the other student in the video has been arrested and charged.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.