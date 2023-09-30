Highway 22 closed west of Salem after deputy shot

POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Polk County deputy is expected to survive after being shot Saturday morning west of Salem, the sheriff’s office said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was shot on Highway 22 near milepost 23 just west of Salem. The deputy is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

There was no suspect or arrest information.

PCSO said Highway 22 will closed for an extended time at Doaks Ferry Road and at College Drive Northwest. Oregon State Police is assisting with the investigation.

