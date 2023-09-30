Man charged with domestic violence, murder of woman in Wallace Park

Erika Caroline Walker Evans
Erika Caroline Walker Evans(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:35 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 38-year-old man was arraigned Thursday for charges related to the 2022 death of a 26-year-old woman in northwest Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

On Sept. 23, 2022, shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at Wallace Park. Officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite treatment from paramedics, she died at the scene.

She was identified as Erika Caroline Walker Evans.

See Also: 26-year-old woman killed in Wallace Park shooting identified

After investigation, detectives identified Jake Phillips as a suspect. Phillips has been in Washington County Jail since October 2022 for a felony warrant arrest unrelated to the domestic murder case.

In February, the case was presented to a Grand Jury by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and Phillips was indicted on charges of second degree murder with a firearm constituting domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm constituting domestic violence.

On Thursday, prosecutors with the Multnomah County DA’s office went to the Washington County circuit Court to arraign Phillips on the Multnomah County charges. He is expected to be taken to Multnomah County in the future.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Barack Obama walks into the White House in a driving rain after returning to...
Barack Obama quietly visits Nike HQ in Beaverton
Washington State Patrol
Washington State Patrol to hire lateral officers for first time in its history
Tualatin woman loses nearly $30K after people pose as legitimate Portland contractor
Tualatin woman loses nearly $30K after people pose as legitimate Portland contractor
Tualatin middle school gets bomb threat after viral video of student attacking another student
Tualatin middle school gets bomb threat after viral video of student attack
Police on scene of homicide in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood
Investigation underway after man found dead in SE Portland

Latest News

A person was injured after falling at a southwest Portland construction site Friday morning,...
1 hurt after fall at SW Portland construction site
Man shot, seriously injured in N Portland on Friday afternoon
Man shot, seriously injured in N Portland on Friday afternoon
A year-long pilot program developed by private and public organizations in Oregon will give out...
$266K program will give out 90 e-bikes in Portland area to study, improve safety, accessibility
Skateboarding championships brings top competition to Salem