Shooting in N Portland Friday afternoon may have been accident, police say

A man is seriously injured after a Friday afternoon shooting in north Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:58 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man is seriously hurt after a shooting in north Portland on Friday afternoon. On Saturday, investigators said the incident may have been an accident, according to a Portland Police Bureau spokesperson.

At about 2:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to the 8200 block of North Fowler Avenue after reports of a shooting. Officers found a young man suffering from “at least one” gunshot wound and a rifle at the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and police said Friday that they had detained a person for questioning.

On Saturday, a PPB spokesperson said police were “investigating the possibility that this was an accidental shooting.” No one has been arrested or charged, and there are currently no suspects wanted in connection to the incident.

As of Saturday morning, the victim remained at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and updates will be added as available.

