Sunshine, dry and warmer this weekend.

Happy Saturday!

The clouds have cleared out helping the lows drop down into the low 50s around 5 am. Sunshine will warm us up quickly today. Highs should be in the upper 60s with some areas in the region likely hitting 70. Sunday will be very similar, maybe a little warmer, with highs around 70 degrees for most of us. It’s possible we get areas of patchy fog in the valleys and along the coast in the mornings this weekend.

There will be a quick change Sunday night into Monday as a weak weather system comes through, clouding us up and cooling us back down into the low 60s on Monday. Conditions will be quite gray Monday and Tuesday, and we could see some light showers either of those days.

Beyond Tuesday, a warm high pressure system will take over our weather pattern, clearing our skies and pushing temperatures up above average to finish out the week. We’ll gradually see temperatures climbing through the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Friday. Overnights won’t be quite as cool either keeping our lows closer to the mid-50s.

