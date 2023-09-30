Sunshine, dry and warmer this weekend.

Quick change Sunday night with the return of clouds and light showers Monday.
Sunshine, warmer and dry
Sunshine, warmer and dry(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:07 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Saturday!

The clouds have cleared out helping the lows drop down into the low 50s around 5 am. Sunshine will warm us up quickly today. Highs should be in the upper 60s with some areas in the region likely hitting 70. Sunday will be very similar, maybe a little warmer, with highs around 70 degrees for most of us. It’s possible we get areas of patchy fog in the valleys and along the coast in the mornings this weekend.

There will be a quick change Sunday night into Monday as a weak weather system comes through, clouding us up and cooling us back down into the low 60s on Monday. Conditions will be quite gray Monday and Tuesday, and we could see some light showers either of those days.

Beyond Tuesday, a warm high pressure system will take over our weather pattern, clearing our skies and pushing temperatures up above average to finish out the week. We’ll gradually see temperatures climbing through the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Friday. Overnights won’t be quite as cool either keeping our lows closer to the mid-50s.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tualatin middle school gets bomb threat after viral video of student attacking another student
Tualatin middle school gets bomb threat after viral video of student attack
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
Washington State Patrol
Washington State Patrol to hire lateral officers for first time in its history
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Portland newborn missing
Portland newborn missing, may be in danger: ODHS

Latest News

Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.
First Alert Friday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (9/29)
7 day
Chilly mornings, but warmer and sunny afternoons this weekend
Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Friday, September 29, 2023.
First Alert Friday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (9/29)
9/29/2023
A few showers today, nice weekend ahead!