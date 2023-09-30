Woman stabbed in apartment laundry room in SW Portland, man arrested

A woman was stabbed, and a suspect was later arrested for attempted murder on Friday in southwest Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:53 AM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PPB said just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a hospital for a woman who was stabbed. They learned a man stabbed her in the laundry room of her apartment complex in the 2900 block of Southwest Dolph Court. She fought him, suffered some additional injuries, and he left the scene. She was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released.

Officers searching the area found a man matching the suspect description at a gas station in the 9000 block of Southwest Barbur Boulevard. They arrested 44-year-old Isaac Woodward and seized two knives as evidence. Detectives responded and interviewed Woodward. He was taken to the Multnomah County jail on the following charges:

  • Second-degree Attempted Murder
  • Second-degree Assault

