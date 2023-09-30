Woman stabbed, man arrested for attempted murder in SW Portland

A woman was stabbed in the laundry room of her apartment complex in southwest Portland.
A woman was stabbed in the laundry room of her apartment complex in southwest Portland.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:53 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was stabbed, and a suspect was later arrested for attempted murder on Friday in southwest Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a hospital for a woman who was stabbed. They learned a man stabbed her in the laundry room of her apartment complex in the 2900 block of Southwest Dolph Court. She fought him, suffered some additional injuries, and he left the scene. She was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released.

SEE ALSO: 22 arrested during SE Portland retail theft sting

Officers searching the area found a man matching the suspect description at a gas station in the 9000 block of Southwest Barbur Boulevard. They arrested 44-year-old Isaac Woodward and seized two knives as evidence. Detectives responded and interviewed Woodward. He was taken to the Multnomah County jail on the following charges:

  • Second-degree Attempted Murder
  • Second-degree Assault

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tualatin middle school gets bomb threat after viral video of student attacking another student
Tualatin middle school gets bomb threat after viral video of student attack
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
Washington State Patrol
Washington State Patrol to hire lateral officers for first time in its history
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
22 arrested during SE Portland retail theft sting.
22 arrested during SE Portland retail theft sting

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Highway 22 closed west of Salem after deputy shot
A group of unhoused Portland residents and advocates filed a class action lawsuit against the...
Unhoused Portlanders sue city, say camping ban violates state law, constitution
Erika Caroline Walker Evans
Man charged with domestic violence, murder of woman in Wallace Park
A person was injured after falling at a southwest Portland construction site Friday morning,...
1 hurt after fall at SW Portland construction site