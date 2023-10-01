4 stolen Teslas recovered, 2 arrested in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Four stolen Tesla vehicles were recovered during a mission on Saturday night, the Portland Police Bureau said.

SEE ALSO: Police shoot, kill suspect after car chase near Salem; Deputy, 2nd suspect injured

PPB said Teslas being stolen is a growing problem. On Saturday night, officers and Multnomah County District Attorney’s office agents said they took down a theft ring involving the vehicles. A total of four Teslas were recovered with the GPS disabled.

PPB said two people were arrested. They expect to release more details soon.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.