4 stolen Teslas recovered, 2 arrested in Portland

Four stolen Teslas were recovered on Saturday night in Portland, police said.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:05 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Four stolen Tesla vehicles were recovered during a mission on Saturday night, the Portland Police Bureau said.

PPB said Teslas being stolen is a growing problem. On Saturday night, officers and Multnomah County District Attorney’s office agents said they took down a theft ring involving the vehicles. A total of four Teslas were recovered with the GPS disabled.

PPB said two people were arrested. They expect to release more details soon.

