46-year-old man killed in SE Portland identified

Medical examiner: Man died of blunt force trauma
Police have identified a man found dead from an assault in southeast Portland early Thursday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:06 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police have identified a man found dead from an assault in southeast Portland early Thursday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau said just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to an assault in the 2400 block of Southeast 26th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. He has been identified as 46-year-old Traves Barisich.

The medical examiner ruled Barisich died from blunt force trauma.

The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after a man was found dead in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Police say the suspect or suspects left before officers arrived. No arrests have been made.

Southeast Division Street was closed to all traffic between SE 25th and SE 27th during the homicide investigation. The roadway reopened just after 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0256 or Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0696 and reference case number 23-254688.

