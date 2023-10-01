Another mild day before a chilly Monday to start the week.

Happy Sunday,

We ALMOST hit 70 yesterday in Portland and we have a chance to do it today, I will be very similar day with a chance for patchy morning fog in the valley and high temperatures climbing into the low 70s for most of us. Morning temperatures will once again be quite chilly- in the mid-40s- but we’ll warm up quickly with the sunshine.

Monday will be quite a bit cooler and gloomier, with a weak cold front setting off some spotty, light showers. High temperatures may not make it out of the 50s. Although we may still have some lingering clouds and a drizzle chance Tuesday morning, the warm ridge of high pressure will quickly build in, which will gradually warm our temperatures throughout the week to about 80 degrees on Friday. The big picture here is most of the work week looks dry, sunny and warm! Low temperatures will also climb above average.

