Another sunny day Sunday, then cool and drizzly Monday

Warming back up midweek
7 day
7 day(KPTV)
By Camila Orti
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:11 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What a beautiful day! It did get a little breezy in the afternoon, but temperatures felt great in the upper 60s across the metro area. A couple spots (Troutdale, Scappoose) hit 70 degrees. We’ll see a very similar day Sunday with a chance for patchy morning fog in the valley and high temperatures climbing into the low 70s for most of us. Morning temperatures will once again be quite chilly- in the mid 40s- but we’ll warm up quickly with the sunshine.

Monday will be quite a bit cooler and gloomier, with a weak cold front setting off some spotty, light showers. High temperatures may not make it out of the 50s. Although we may still have some lingering clouds and a drizzle chance Tuesday morning, the warm ridge of high pressure will quickly build in, which will gradually warm our temperatures throughout the week to about 80 degrees on Friday. The big picture here is most of the work week looks dry, sunny and warm! Low temperatures will also climb above average.

Enjoy the sunny weather while we’ve got it.. models are indicating a cooler, wetter pattern could be on the way beyond next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Crime scene tape
Police shoot, kill suspect after car chase near Salem; Deputy, 2nd suspect injured
Tualatin middle school gets bomb threat after viral video of student attacking another student
Tualatin middle school gets bomb threat after viral video of student attack
22 arrested during SE Portland retail theft sting.
22 arrested during SE Portland retail theft sting
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
Washington State Patrol
Washington State Patrol to hire lateral officers for first time in its history

Latest News

First Alert Saturday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (9/30)
Sunshine, warmer and dry
Sunshine, dry and warmer this weekend
Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.
First Alert Friday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (9/29)
7 day
Chilly mornings, but warmer and sunny afternoons this weekend
Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Friday, September 29, 2023.
First Alert Friday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (9/29)