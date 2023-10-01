Another sunny day Sunday, then cool and drizzly Monday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What a beautiful day! It did get a little breezy in the afternoon, but temperatures felt great in the upper 60s across the metro area. A couple spots (Troutdale, Scappoose) hit 70 degrees. We’ll see a very similar day Sunday with a chance for patchy morning fog in the valley and high temperatures climbing into the low 70s for most of us. Morning temperatures will once again be quite chilly- in the mid 40s- but we’ll warm up quickly with the sunshine.

Monday will be quite a bit cooler and gloomier, with a weak cold front setting off some spotty, light showers. High temperatures may not make it out of the 50s. Although we may still have some lingering clouds and a drizzle chance Tuesday morning, the warm ridge of high pressure will quickly build in, which will gradually warm our temperatures throughout the week to about 80 degrees on Friday. The big picture here is most of the work week looks dry, sunny and warm! Low temperatures will also climb above average.

Enjoy the sunny weather while we’ve got it.. models are indicating a cooler, wetter pattern could be on the way beyond next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.