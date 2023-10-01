Lillard gets official welcome to new team in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (KPTV) - Former Portland Trail Blazer Damian Lillard has made his way to his new home in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Bucks fans greeted him with a warm and enthusiastic welcome on Saturday. His kids and family were with him.
Lillard was traded in a three-team blockbuster deal with the Bucks and Phoenix Suns. Portland acquired former number one draft pick Deandre Ayton, along some other players and future draft picks.
In a post on X this week, Lillard said he’ll continue to call Portland home and keep his house in the Rose City.
The Blazers will play the Bucks on Nov. 26 in Milwaukee. Lillard will return to Portland to face his old team Jan. 31, 2024.
