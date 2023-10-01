Lillard gets official welcome to new team in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (KPTV) - Former Portland Trail Blazer Damian Lillard has made his way to his new home in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Bucks fans greeted him with a warm and enthusiastic welcome on Saturday. His kids and family were with him.

SEE ALSO: Lillard posts long statement on leaving Portland Trail Blazers

Lillard was traded in a three-team blockbuster deal with the Bucks and Phoenix Suns. Portland acquired former number one draft pick Deandre Ayton, along some other players and future draft picks.

In a post on X this week, Lillard said he’ll continue to call Portland home and keep his house in the Rose City.

RipCity Forever ❤️… Dame Time has run out 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Rnm8oT5qF7 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 28, 2023

The Blazers will play the Bucks on Nov. 26 in Milwaukee. Lillard will return to Portland to face his old team Jan. 31, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.