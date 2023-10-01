Union Gospel Mission holds winter clothes drive at Washington Square Mall

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:47 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Cooler weather is on the way and the Union Gospel Mission is collecting winter gear for unhoused Portlanders.

In partnership with 105.1 The Buzz on Saturday, a team from the mission was at Washington Square Mall collecting winter coats, warm clothes, blankets, boots, hats and gloves.

SEE ALSO: Unhoused Portlanders sue city, say camping ban violates state law, constitution

The items will be distributed to those in need throughout the month of October.

It’s part of UGM’s Operation Overcoat Campaign. The mission says the campaign serves as a connection point to help people find a pathway out of homelessness.

Follow this link to learn more about the Operation Overcoat campaign

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

