Woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood, prosecutors say

A Missouri woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly driving away from an argument...
A Missouri woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly driving away from an argument and traveling for several miles with her husband still on the hood of the car.(Source: Pexels)
By Pat Pratt and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:16 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A Missouri woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly driving away from an argument and traveling for several miles with her husband still on the hood of the car.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Friday charged 38-year-old Stephanie Boyd with first-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest by fleeing. The court set bond at $100,000 cash only, and she is to have no contact with the victim if released, KMOV reports.

In a news release, prosecutors said a Berkley Police investigation showed Boyd and her husband got into an argument Saturday at their home in Vinita Park. She then allegedly got in the car to leave and drove off with her husband on the hood.

The investigation showed Boyd drove toward Page Avenue and onto Interstate 170, which she traveled on for 4.6 miles before exiting onto Airport Road. During the drive, she passed through a construction zone and drove recklessly with her spouse on the hood, police said.

An officer saw the vehicle pass him near the intersection of Airport Road and Whitewater Drive and attempted a traffic stop. Police said Boyd did not pull over for another half-mile.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shoot, kill suspect after car chase near Salem; Deputy, 2nd suspect injured
Police shoot, kill suspect after car chase near Salem; Deputy, 2nd suspect injured
Tualatin middle school gets bomb threat after viral video of student attacking another student
Tualatin middle school gets bomb threat after viral video of student attack
22 arrested during SE Portland retail theft sting.
22 arrested during SE Portland retail theft sting
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
Washington State Patrol
Washington State Patrol to hire lateral officers for first time in its history

Latest News

The oldest lion in the Oregon Zoo’s African pride died Friday night at age 16, the zoo announced.
Oldest African lion at Oregon Zoo dies
Kaiser pharmacy workers to walk off job cite ‘unfair labor practices’ by hospital
Kaiser pharmacy workers to walk off job cite ‘unfair labor practices’ by hospital
Pharmacy workers at Kaiser Permanente locations in Oregon and SW Washington to strike Sunday,...
Kaiser pharmacy workers to walk off job cite ‘unfair labor practices’ by hospital
A woman was stabbed, and a suspect was later arrested for attempted murder on Friday in...
Woman stabbed in apartment laundry room in SW Portland, man arrested
Travis Barisich
46-year-old man killed in SE Portland identified