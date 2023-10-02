19-year-old facing 33 charges, accused of harassing neighbors at Gresham apartment complex

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:44 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges for harassing neighbors and violating a stalking order, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

A grand jury indicted Dominic Raymond Austin on Monday for three counts of first-degree attempted burglary, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, 13 counts of menacing, three counts of second-degree bias crimes, and 10 counts of violating a court’s stalking protective order.

Austin is accused of harassing his neighbors multiple times at an apartment complex in Gresham. No other details about the incidents were released by the district attorney’s office.

Austin is currently being held on $20,000 security, the district attorney’s office said.

