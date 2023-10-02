75,000 Kaiser healthcare workers in 6 states including Oregon may strike

Their previous contract ended Saturday night. If a deal is not reached, the largest healthcare strike in U.S. history could begin Wednesday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:16 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(KPTV) - More than 75,000 healthcare workers could walk off the job this week in what would be the largest healthcare strike in U.S. history.

Unionized health care workers, including nurses and EMTs, are negotiating new contracts with Kaiser Permanente. They are asking for increased pay, job protections and solutions to fix labor shortages.

Their original contract ended Saturday night. If a deal is not reached, the earliest a strike could begin would be Wednesday.

Affected facilities would be in Oregon and Washington, as well as California, Colorado, Virginia and Washington D.C.

Kaiser Permanente representatives say talks are showing progress, but they have a plan in place if a strike does happen.

This comes as Pharmacy workers at Kaiser Permanente locations in Oregon and southwest Washington began striking Sunday morning.

