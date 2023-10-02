8 people overdose in North Park Blocks

8 overdose at Portland park
8 overdose at Portland park(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:53 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Eight people overdosed around the same time in the North Park Blocks in Portland on Monday morning, according to officials.

The call came in around 10:15 a.m. Four of the people were taken to the hospital. All 8 were given Narcan.

A bystander, administered Narcan to one person before crews got there.

Graves said they were all expected to survive.

They believe the drug they had was laced with fentanyl.

Fire officials said a call like this is not common.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four stolen Teslas were recovered on Saturday night in Portland, police said.
4 stolen Teslas recovered, 2 arrested in Portland
Police shoot, kill suspect after car chase near Salem; Deputy, 2nd suspect injured
Police shoot, kill suspect after car chase near Salem; Deputy, 2nd suspect injured
Kaiser pharmacy workers to walk off job cite ‘unfair labor practices’ by hospital
Kaiser pharmacy workers walk off job, cite ‘unfair labor practices’ by hospital
22 arrested during SE Portland retail theft sting.
22 arrested during SE Portland retail theft sting
Travis Barisich
46-year-old man killed in SE Portland identified

Latest News

raw sewage
Sewage discharged into Willamette River due to equipment malfunction
HNN File Image
Man kills girlfriend, himself in Albany home
Generic gavel picture
19-year-old facing 33 charges, accused of harassing neighbors at Gresham apartment complex
Crews responded to a water main break in northeast Portland overnight.
Water main break floods streets in NE Portland