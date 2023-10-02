8 people overdose in North Park Blocks
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:53 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Eight people overdosed around the same time in the North Park Blocks in Portland on Monday morning, according to officials.
The call came in around 10:15 a.m. Four of the people were taken to the hospital. All 8 were given Narcan.
A bystander, administered Narcan to one person before crews got there.
Graves said they were all expected to survive.
They believe the drug they had was laced with fentanyl.
Fire officials said a call like this is not common.
