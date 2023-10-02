Cool and chilly to start the week.

Warm and sunny through mid-week before the next round of showers begins.
Cool and rainy
Cool and rainy(KPTV)
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:09 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rain has arrived on schedule today after a warm and sunny weekend. It’s quite a change with temperatures only struggling to reach 60 degree!

Strong high pressure is centered just offshore of the Pacific Northwest, but not quite strong enough to “shut off the faucet” for this evening and overnight.  As it strengthens and moves directly over the region the rest of the week, showers end and clouds dissipate.  The result is warmer and dry weather the rest of the week.  Thick cloud cover keeps us mild tonight, then those clouds gradually give way to some afternoon sunbreaks Tuesday.  A shower is still possibly early tomorrow, but the day should be dry otherwise.

After some morning clouds Wednesday, we’ll see more sunshine and warmer temperatures through the weekend.  Highs top out around 80 degrees with a dry/warm easterly wind Thursday through Saturday.

Enjoy the sunshine later this week because another period of rainy/breezy weather arrives on Monday.  All our models are in good agreement on that change.  But at this point we don’t see any stormy weather.

