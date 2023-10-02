Deadly crash shuts down Hwy 26 near Welches

WELCHES, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a crash on Highway 26 early Monday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

The crash happened at about 5:20 a.m. near milepost 45, about three miles east of Welches. OSP says the crash involved two vehicles, one being a commercial motor vehicle.

One person died in the crash. Their name has not yet been released.

All lanes of Highway 26 will be closed from milepost 44 to milepost 46 during the crash investigation.

OSP says more information about the crash will be released Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.