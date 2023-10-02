Dog caught on camera behind wheel of speeding car

A dog is caught on camera behind the wheel of a car breaking the speed limit in Slovakia. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeremy Roth
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:26 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dog was caught behind the wheel in a doggone bizarre traffic moment caught on camera.

Police in Slovakia had a bone to pick with this driver after traffic cameras caught what appeared to be the man’s dog behind the wheel of a speeding car.

In what is already a legendary Facebook post, police shared a traffic cam image clearly showing the dog behind the wheel.

According to the post, the driver who was cited and fined claimed the dog unexpectedly jumped into his lap, but police said there was no evidence to support the claim.

In fact, no moving video was released at all.

The pic went viral, and social media did what it does best, offering such helpful insights including “That dog likely drives better than most people.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four stolen Teslas were recovered on Saturday night in Portland, police said.
4 stolen Teslas recovered, 2 arrested in Portland
Police shoot, kill suspect after car chase near Salem; Deputy, 2nd suspect injured
Police shoot, kill suspect after car chase near Salem; Deputy, 2nd suspect injured
Kaiser pharmacy workers to walk off job cite ‘unfair labor practices’ by hospital
Kaiser pharmacy workers walk off job, cite ‘unfair labor practices’ by hospital
22 arrested during SE Portland retail theft sting.
22 arrested during SE Portland retail theft sting
Travis Barisich
46-year-old man killed in SE Portland identified

Latest News

A dog is caught on camera behind the wheel of a car breaking the speed limit in Slovakia....
Dog caught on camera behind wheel of speeding car
How to tackle high interest credit card debt
How to tackle high interest credit card debt
How to tackle high interest credit card debt
raw sewage
Sewage discharged into Willamette River due to equipment malfunction