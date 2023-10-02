On the Go with Ayo at Spirit of Halloweentown

It’s officially spooky season and what better way to celebrate than with a visit to St. Helens’ Halloweentown.
By Ayo Elise
Oct. 2, 2023
Spirit of Halloweentown celebrates the city’s haunted history and movie locations from Halloweentown and Twilight mainly on weekends offering fun attractions and family activities.

The courthouse plaza is home of the big pumpkin, which was lit on Oct. 1.

For more details about Spirit of Halloweentown, click here.

