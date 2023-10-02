Man kills girlfriend, himself in Albany home

ALBANY Ore. (KPTV) - A murder-suicide over the weekend left a man and woman dead in Albany, according to police.

On Saturday, September 30 around 9:30 a.m., officers from the Albany Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check in the 1900 block of Washington Street Southwest, Albany. When officers arrived at the home they reportedly heard sounds of a disturbance and suspected gunshots.

Officers entered the home, and found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers then attempted life saving measures on a woman inside the home, but she later died at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed Mark Brooner, 75-years-old of Albany fatally shot his longtime girlfriend, Pauline Golliher, 63-years-old of Albany, before taking his own life.

Albany Police is working with the Linn County District Attorney’s Office and the Linn County Medical Examiner’s Office as the investigation continues.

