Man kills girlfriend, himself in Albany home

HNN File Image
HNN File Image(HNN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:19 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY Ore. (KPTV) - A murder-suicide over the weekend left a man and woman dead in Albany, according to police.

On Saturday, September 30 around 9:30 a.m., officers from the Albany Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check in the 1900 block of Washington Street Southwest, Albany. When officers arrived at the home they reportedly heard sounds of a disturbance and suspected gunshots.

Officers entered the home, and found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers then attempted life saving measures on a woman inside the home, but she later died at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed Mark Brooner, 75-years-old of Albany fatally shot his longtime girlfriend, Pauline Golliher, 63-years-old of Albany, before taking his own life.

Albany Police is working with the Linn County District Attorney’s Office and the Linn County Medical Examiner’s Office as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four stolen Teslas were recovered on Saturday night in Portland, police said.
4 stolen Teslas recovered, 2 arrested in Portland
Police shoot, kill suspect after car chase near Salem; Deputy, 2nd suspect injured
Police shoot, kill suspect after car chase near Salem; Deputy, 2nd suspect injured
Kaiser pharmacy workers to walk off job cite ‘unfair labor practices’ by hospital
Kaiser pharmacy workers walk off job, cite ‘unfair labor practices’ by hospital
22 arrested during SE Portland retail theft sting.
22 arrested during SE Portland retail theft sting
Travis Barisich
46-year-old man killed in SE Portland identified

Latest News

Generic gavel picture
19-year-old facing 33 charges, accused of harassing neighbors at Gresham apartment complex
Crews responded to a water main break in northeast Portland overnight.
Water main break floods streets in NE Portland
For the first time in nearly 20 years, concerts will be held at Providence Park.
Concerts to return to Providence Park in 2024 with Foo Fighters as headliner
KPTV File Image
Deadly crash involving semi-truck shuts down Hwy 26 near Welches
Water main break floods NE Portland neighborhood
Water main break floods streets in NE Portland