Police searching for missing Gladstone man with dementia

David Olney.
David Olney.(Gladstone Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLADSTONE Ore. (KPTV) – The Gladstone Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with early onset dementia.

According to police, David Olney, 64, was last seen near the intersection of 82nd Drive and Sunnybrook Boulevard in Clackamas after walking away from a family member.

Investigators describe Olney as a white male adult, dark brown hair, a grey beard, 5′11″ tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

Olney was last seen wearing a green short-sleeve t-shirt, brown Carhart-style pants, and black slip-on loafers.

Investigators are concerned as Olney takes prescribed blood thinners and is diagnosed with onset dementia.

Police say when Olney goes missing, he tends to navigate towards Oregon City and Portland and has been found near houseless people when he goes missing.

You’re asked to contact the local non-emergency dispatch if you see Olney and reference Gladstone Case 23-020198.

